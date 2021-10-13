29.4 C
Mumbai
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Hina Khan glows in green floral print pantsuit

Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans with stunning looks

By Glamsham Editorial
Beauty Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans with stunning looks. Once again she is setting fire on social media with her latest look.

She shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she looks so beautiful. She is seen wearing green floral print pantsuit. She rounded her looks with minimal makeup.

She is total diva while posing her latest look. The pictures won everyone’s heart. She captioned the photos, “See the Dress 👗 But focus on the womaaa wearing it 🙃”

Check out the photos below.

