ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan is in a distracting mood

Actress Hina Khan shared a racy picture and the plan, she says, is to distract her fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan
Hina Khan (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Hina Khan shared a racy picture on social media on Thursday and the plan, she says, is to distract her fans..

“Let me distract you,” she wrote as the caption, with a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fishnets paired with shorts, knee length boots and an overcoat.

Last year, Hina’s show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKate Winslet: This is the decade of women supporting other women
Next articleVijay Hazare Trophy: Vihari to lead Andhra, but still not 100% fit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunting her flawless body in this black outfit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan breaks the internet flaunting her flawless body in a black outfit.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunting her winter fashion in white crop top

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan has taken the fashion sphere by storm with her stunning outfits
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan giving all Boss Lady vibes in denim jumpsuit

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Hina Khan shared stunning pictures to celebrate her I million post on Instagram.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Surbhi Jyoti makeup game on point

Surbhi Jyoti’s makeup game on point

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Surbhi Jyoti charm and hotness can literally be felt virtually through her sexy pics
Too hot to handle Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s latest look in white is too hot to handle

Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

Surbhi Chandna flaunting her stylish look in white saree

Surbhi Chandna flaunting her stylish look in white saree

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her makeup look

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her makeup look

Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in royal saree

Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in royal saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021