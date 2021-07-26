Adv.
Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill celebs are slaying in white wedding gowns. Check out the photos below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns
Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns
Adv.

From the latest couture gowns to one of a kind custom creations, Celebs have premier access to the most jaw-dropping wedding gowns imaginable. When it comes to your wedding day, every bride wants to feel like a celebrity. For the bride who really wants to wow her guests or stun their fiancé senseless, a celebrity wedding dress designer may be the perfect fit.

Colourful wedding dresses have become increasingly popular over the years, with many brides opting out of the traditional white dress. A classic white gown tops the list when we talk about Western or Christian weddings.

TV actresses often dress up as brides for their on-screen weddings and in music videos.

Adv.

Every woman dreams of looking like a total diva on her wedding day. If you are planning to ooze royalty on your wedding day, opt for a white gown. And if confused, take inspiration from these celebs

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill celebs are slaying in white wedding gowns. Check out the photos below:

Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Shehnaaz Gill
Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns
Adv.
Previous articleChinese firm DJI's drones still a national security threat: US
Next articleNani wraps up shooting for 'Shyam Singha Roy'
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates