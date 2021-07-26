Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns

Adv.

From the latest couture gowns to one of a kind custom creations, Celebs have premier access to the most jaw-dropping wedding gowns imaginable. When it comes to your wedding day, every bride wants to feel like a celebrity. For the bride who really wants to wow her guests or stun their fiancé senseless, a celebrity wedding dress designer may be the perfect fit.

Colourful wedding dresses have become increasingly popular over the years, with many brides opting out of the traditional white dress. A classic white gown tops the list when we talk about Western or Christian weddings.

TV actresses often dress up as brides for their on-screen weddings and in music videos.

Every woman dreams of looking like a total diva on her wedding day. If you are planning to ooze royalty on your wedding day, opt for a white gown. And if confused, take inspiration from these celebs

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill celebs are slaying in white wedding gowns. Check out the photos below:

Rubina Dilaik

Jasmin Bhasin