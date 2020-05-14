Advertisement
Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan reveals her body type and slays in red and black floral gown

Hina Khan has achieved a well-toned body and has become fitter than before. She is dressed in a red and black floral gown.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hina Khan reveals her body type and slays in red and black floral gown
Hina Khan reveals her body type and slays in red and black floral gown
Advertisement

Hina Khan surely knows how to keep herself engaged amid the lockdown and her Instagram handle is proof. From taking care of her fitness to putting her culinary skills to test along with running household chores she is perfect in everything she does.

Hina Khan is not only one of the most popular television actors but also a fashion icon, fitness freak with a sexy and hot figure and perfectly toned body.

Also Read: Hina Khan flaunts her drool-worthy sun kissed selfies

Advertisement

The diva just shared a series of her sultry photos on Instagram which have been breaking the Internet. She captioned the photo, “I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes.. 😉😉💃”

Hina Khan has achieved a well-toned body and has become fitter than before. She is dressed in a red and black floral gown.

Advertisement

With hair parted sideways, wavy locks and nude makeup, Hina Khan says minimal is more. She is known for her unique sense of styling.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently starred in a short film titled Smartphone wherein she played the role of a small-town girl.

Advertisement

She was seen in an all-new avatar rocking a total de-glammed look in this short film. She also marked her debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller, Hacked which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. 

Check out Hina Khan’s red and black floral gown below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJd5oapPgL/
Advertisement
Previous articleSwitzerland to reopen borders with France, Germany, Austria
Next articleCOVID-19: US accuses China of hacking coronavirus research

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Katrina Kaif: COVID-19 pandemic changed my perspective about life

Cinema/Showbiz,Quote Unquote,Gossip IANS Top News Feed -
By Simran SethiNew Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. It has changed almost everything - especially peoples perspective of looking at life. Katrina Kaif isnt feeling anything different."The pandemic, fol...
Read more

Katrina Kaif: COVID-19 pandemic changed my perspective about life

Cinema/Showbiz,Quote Unquote,Gossip IANS Top News Feed -
By Simran SethiNew Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. It has changed almost everything - especially peoples perspective of looking at life. Katrina Kaif isnt feeling anything different."The pandemic, fol...
Read more

UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

International,,Defence/Security,Terrorism IANS Top News Feed -
United Nations, May 14 (IANS) The UN Security Council has condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Afghanistan, resulting in the killing of dozens of civilians, including women and children."The members of the Security Council condemned in th...
Read more

UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

International,,Defence/Security,Terrorism IANS Top News Feed -
United Nations, May 14 (IANS) The UN Security Council has condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Afghanistan, resulting in the killing of dozens of civilians, including women and children."The members of the Security Council condemned in th...
Read more

Indian-origin engineer charged in $10mn US COVID-19 relief fraud

International,Diaspora IANS Top News Feed -
By Arul LouisNew York, May 14 (IANS) An Indian-origin engineer has been charged by prosecutors with making fraudulent applications for over $10 million loans under the US COVID-19 relief programme.Shashank Rai "fraudulently pursued millions of dollars ...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020