Hina Khan reveals her body type and slays in red and black floral gown

Hina Khan surely knows how to keep herself engaged amid the lockdown and her Instagram handle is proof. From taking care of her fitness to putting her culinary skills to test along with running household chores she is perfect in everything she does.

Hina Khan is not only one of the most popular television actors but also a fashion icon, fitness freak with a sexy and hot figure and perfectly toned body.

The diva just shared a series of her sultry photos on Instagram which have been breaking the Internet. She captioned the photo, “I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes.. 😉😉💃”

Hina Khan has achieved a well-toned body and has become fitter than before. She is dressed in a red and black floral gown.

With hair parted sideways, wavy locks and nude makeup, Hina Khan says minimal is more. She is known for her unique sense of styling.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently starred in a short film titled Smartphone wherein she played the role of a small-town girl.

She was seen in an all-new avatar rocking a total de-glammed look in this short film. She also marked her debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller, Hacked which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Check out Hina Khan’s red and black floral gown below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJd5oapPgL/