Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy ‘Kaftan’ life

While in quarantine, everyone wanted a easy breezy outfit to wear. Kaftans are what you are searching for.
Kaftans are robe-like garments with a basic tunic silhouette and often unstitched armholes. This is the reason why they are super comfortable to wear at home and also out-and-about during the hot summer. They are light, anti-fit, and superbly aerated.
Easy-breezy clothes are the best way to beat the heat. And if you wish to look stylish in comfy clothes, then you should opt for a kaftan just like our favourite celebs.
From fashionistas like Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill and others have been making kaftans a trend for quite a long time. Ladies, take notes from these kaftan styles.
Be your own kind of beautiful . "True sexiness" is when a woman has everything to flaunt, but chooses not to show it. . You feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel confident & thus you really are. . Bring out all those colours, ur culture ur tradation ur carisma ur beliefs & make them your style.