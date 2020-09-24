Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy ‘Kaftan’ life

Advtg.

While in quarantine, everyone wanted a easy breezy outfit to wear. Kaftans are what you are searching for.

Kaftans are robe-like garments with a basic tunic silhouette and often unstitched armholes. This is the reason why they are super comfortable to wear at home and also out-and-about during the hot summer. They are light, anti-fit, and superbly aerated.

Easy-breezy clothes are the best way to beat the heat. And if you wish to look stylish in comfy clothes, then you should opt for a kaftan just like our favourite celebs.

From fashionistas like Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill and others have been making kaftans a trend for quite a long time. Ladies, take notes from these kaftan styles.