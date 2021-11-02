Hina Khan slays in blue strapless gown

- Advertisement -

Hina Khan has made her own place in Bollywood after TV. Since Bigg Boss, Hina Khan has made her own identity. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hacked.

She is super frequent on social media with a huge number of fan following and flaunts her breathtaking style quotient.

Recently she flaunted her sizzling photos on her social media. She shared a photo on her Instagram in this photo she stuns in blue sequined strapless gown.

Check out the photos below.