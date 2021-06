Adv.

Hina Khan shared a photo on her Instagram, In this photo she wore a green outfit, the single shouldered dress featured an asymmetrically tiered ensemble with a ruffled shoulder detail.

Paired with it were nude pumps and Hina wrapped up the outfit with embellished hair pins, gold hoops and a neutral makeup look.

The actress has left her perfectly curled hair loose. Hina shared the pictures with green heart emojis.