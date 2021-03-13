ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan’s swag look in white shirt dress

In the photos, Hina Khan is seen wearing in white shirt dress. Her swag look is point. Her hat and sunglasses completed her look.

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry.

Hina Khan has huge fans following on social media, who like and comment openly on her photos. She is winning a hearts in her latest photos.

Check out the photos below.

Hina Khan is seen posing in a car and doing a photoshoot. She wore a white shirt in these pictures and is seen sitting in the car giving more than one pose. She completed her looks with hats and goggles.

Hina Khan chilled out and her latest set of pictures are the proof. 

Hina Khan keeps sharing her exercise regime on social media, for her fans to follow. Her latest post sees her in smart blue athleisure as she lifts herself up in the air and balances it with elan.

Hina Khan left her fans stunned in a multi-coloured top and tights.

LATEST UPDATES

