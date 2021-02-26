ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan is a vision in white

Hina looks hot in the white dress with a plunging neckline.

By Glamsham Editorial
hina khan is a vision in white
hina khan is a vision in white
ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan sets fashion goals and she has done it again and again. She shared a multiple pictures on her social handle. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white chic dress.

Her bold makeup with a tint of shimmer on her cheeks is on point and not to miss her diamond ring. Hina Khan is soaring the temperature on the internet.

Hina looks hot in the white dress with a plunging neckline.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand She has been part of numerous shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has done movies, short films, and cameos in TV series. 

Check out the photo below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRashami Desai looks stunning in sky blue floral saree
Next articleErica Fernandes is a beauty in saree
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute kisses for each other is making us them

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin shared a latest boomerang video in which Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are giving cute kisses to each other.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous. However, as soon as the pictures popped on the internet
Read more
News

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jasmin Bhasin shared a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni, the two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday with his family
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Erica Fernandes took to social media to share pictures from her brother Jermaine's Roce ceremony
Rashmi Desai swag style

Rashami Desai looks stunning in sky blue floral saree

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Nia Sharma turns white angel

Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021