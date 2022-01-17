Hina Khan’s boss babe look in black outfit

- Advertisement -

Hina Khan is currently enjoying the beautiful beach life. The television star is now vacationing in the Maldives with lover Rocky Jaiswal and is having the time of her life.

She is in the news due to her glamorous pictures. Fans are losing their hearts on their pictures.

Hina Khan is seen in these pictures in a black bodycon dress and is wearing a matching trench coat with it. She has taken a sling bag with it. She rounded her looks by wearing black boots.

On the other hand, she also shared another photo in this photo she wore a pink color winter look.

Check out the photos below.