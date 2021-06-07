How Zain Imam surprised Gulfam Khan on her birthday

Adv.

Actress Gulfam Khan recalled how her friend and “Naamkarann” co-actor Zain Imam surprised her at midnight on her birthday on Sunday.

“Zain and his parents came home with a cake, so we had a family get together. Zain and my relationship started as actors but later we grew into an extended family. I am very protective about him and he is like a younger brother who always has my back. Sometimes, relationships just get deeper and are bound to turn into bonds for life. Zain and I are an example,” Gulfam revealed.

The 46-year-old actress says she was lucky to cut unexpected cakes in the midst of the pandemic.

“I was not in a celebration mood due to the pandemic, but my sister got a cake in the morning and I had lunch with my mother-in-law later. In the evening my friends treated me to a home cooked meal and at the end of the day our neighbours got a cake. All of that was unexpected but fun,” she said.

Gulfam has featured in television series like “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, “Laado 2” and “Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon” among others.