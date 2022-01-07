Indian Idol wala Rahul Vaidya is back flaunting his clean shave look

- Advertisement -

Rahul Vaidya became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, got married to Disha Parmar and also performed well in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya killing us with his clean shaved looks. He shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote.”Indian idol waala Rahul! #2005 🪒 #2022 My wife didn’t recognise me.

In the video, Rahul is seen in a clean shave and fans loved his look.

- Advertisement -

As soon as Rahul Vaidya shared a video in clean shave on Instagram, his post was flooded with comments from his fans. On the other hand, Rahul’s pretty wife Disha also commented. She added an emoji.

Check out the video below.