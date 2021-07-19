Adv.
Inside Dance video: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar burn the dance floor at after-party

By Glamsham Editorial
Love Birds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar finally got married on Friday. Pictures and videos of the two as bride and groom have arrived online. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar burn the dance floor at after-party.

In the video, Disha wore a blue lehenga, while Rahul matched with a blue blazer. On the other hand, Aly Goni set the stage on fire on Friday as he celebrated the wedding of his best friend to actor Disha Parmar.

Let’s take a look at some of the videos from their special day which are doing rounds on social media. Videos shared by the Israni Photography & Films, the photographer who officially shot their precious day.

