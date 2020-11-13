Advtg.
Inside Pictures of Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party 2020: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Sanaya Irani shine in glamorous Diwali outfits

Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani were among those who attended the annual party at Ekta Kapoor's home.

By Glamsham Editorial
Television producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali party at her residence.

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Urvashi Dholakia, Vikas Gupta and many others were among those who attended the annual party at Ekta’s home.

Mouni Roy looked ravishing in a white lehenga.
Hina Khan looked ethereal in her traditional yet chic outfit for the party
Karishma Tanna raised the temperature at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party 
Karan Patel arrived with his beautiful wife Ankita Bharga
Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul
Pregnant Anita Hassanandani arrived for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party with husband Rohit Reddy.
Ridhi Dogra looked angelic in her white saree
 Vikas Gupta arrived in all white for BFF Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party
 Mohit and Sanaya Irani posed for the paps at the Diwali Party.
 Harleen Sethi looked gorgeous in a saree look 
Mrunal Thakur looked mesmerising.
Krystal D’souza posed with her ‘Fittrat’ co-stars Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranja.
