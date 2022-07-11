Ishqbaaaz girls Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer reunite for Mreenal Deshraj’s wedding

- Advertisement -

Ishqbaaz girls Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh & Mansi Srivastava reunited at Mreenal Deshraj’s wedding and have shared their glamorous photos. Mreenal is popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaaz.

Mreenal Deshraj is popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaaz. The actress recently tied the knot with the love of her life Ashim Matthan. Ishqbaaz girls gang Surbhi Chandna, who marked a presence on Mreenal’s special day, dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle.

Sharing these photos, Surbhi captioned, “Another one Bites The Dust”. In these pictures, we can Surbhi, Mreenal Deshraj, Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Mansi Srivastava looking beautiful in ethnic outfits.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in a new show titled ‘Sherdil Shergill’. The show will soon air on COLORS.