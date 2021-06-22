Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin flaunts her boss babe style in white pantsuit

In the photos, Jasmin Bhasin is seen wearing white pantsuit over a black lacy bralette.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jasmin Bhasin has become the talk of the town ever since she was seen Bigg Boss 14. Though she didn’t lift the trophy but she won audience’s hearts with her stint inside the house. 

She is now all over the internet thanks to the scintillating pictures she shares on Instagram. 

Jasmin recently posted photos on her Instagram and captioned, “It bothers them that I’m unbothered💅”

In the photos, she is seen wearing white pantsuit over a black lacy bralette . She is giving all boss babe vibes. We are totally crushing over her style.

We are looking forward to her new projects with her boyfriend Aly Goni. As JasLy fans are waiting for their favourite Jodi to see them on-screen.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin flaunts her boss babe style in white pantsuit below:
