Jasmin Bhasin looks fab in little black dress

Jasmin Bhasin is currently busy with her upcoming music video “2 Phone”. In this music video she will be seen with Aly Goni.

Both met during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, once they got locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house, the two realised it was more than just friendship between them.

Jasmin Bhasin is keeping her fashion moments on her Instagram. She shared a video on her Instagram account. She wore black little dress. She looks so hot in this outfit.

