- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. The couple often shares adorable videos and pictures with each other on social media.

Their love story is not hidden from anyone. On the reality show Bigg Boss 14, the entire nation saw how they fell in love with each other. The couple never ceases to amaze us with their adorable photos, videos, PDAs, and undying love for each other.

- Advertisement -

Jasmin recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Aly. She captioned, “Hey, I miss you @alygoni Come back now!!!”. In the picture, Jasmin is kissing Aly on his cheeks while Aly cannot resist smiling.

Jasmin is seen wearing black outfit while Aly is seen wearing yellow ‘Drew’ hoodie and denim.

- Advertisement -

We are totally in love with JasLy as they are fondly called by their fans. We wish to see more of JasLy in the coming future. Hope they work on more projects as well. Their chemistry is beyond amazing.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin misses Aly Goni, shares an adorable picture below: