Adv.

Jasmin Bhasin set the internet ablaze with her latest photo striking a pose in a backless top.

Jasmin Bhasin poses sexily on the couch as the diva flaunts her sexy back in a backless outfit.

She shot in the backdrop of a wallpaper that features plants and leaves, Jasmin looked breathtakingly beautiful in the image.

Adv.

Check out the photo below.