Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her red hot dress look

Jasmin Bhasin recently jetted off to Maldives for a vacation. The actress has now given a glimpse of her trip as she dropped a series of pool pictures of herself wearing a black swimsuit and beating the summer heat.

She also dropped a video wherein she could be seen enjoying her lavish floating breakfast in the pool. Sharing the post, the actress penned a funny caption that read, ‘Mandatory Maldives floating breakfast.’ As soon as she dropped this post, it went viral on social media as several fans rushed to the comment section to shower their love upon her.

While Jasmin Bhasin shared a new photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo we see the diva calling herself a ‘red velvet cake’ and due to that, we simply can’t resist falling in love with her. Jasmin can be seen exuding charm while striking a pose for the camera.

Jasmin Bhasin shared photographs from her recent photoshoot, in which she wore a gorgeous red gown. As she posed for the photograph, Jasmin actress showed off her toned legs. She captioned the shot and shared it on social media, “Red velvet cake.”