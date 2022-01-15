- Advertisement -

Jasmin Bhasin looks drop-dead gorgeous in a royal blue slit dress. She looks stunning in a shimmering blue high-slit dress.

She took it to her Instagram handle to share moments from her latest photoshoot. The actress wore a shimmery floral royal blue bodycon dress with a high-thing slit. The actress clubbed the look with wavy tresses and nude makeup look. She wrote “More then what you see”.

One fan wrote” TERI CUTE SI SMILE PE MAIN KINNA MARDI. Another fan wrote ”

JASMIN BHASIN IS ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESFUL AND POPULAR CONTESTENT OF BB14

SHE CAN’T WIN BUT SHE WAS RULING HEARTS 💖 CONGRATULATIONS JASMINBHASIN FOR YOUR PUNJABI MOVIE YOU ARE SHINING LIKE A STAR DAY BY DAY #Jasminbhasin MUSIC VIDEO QUEEN JASMIN TELEVISION KI KATRINA KAIF.

Check out the photos below.

