Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her success and is constantly in the news for her new music videos. Her Jodi with Aly Goni is loved by the audience and fans fondly call them JasLy. She was recently spotted at the sets of the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane on Monday .

The actress looked stunning in a shimmery, yellow flapper dress and nude heels. As she swirled around and flaunted the shimmer on her dress, she definitely hogged all the attention. Jasmin Bhasin looks like she is ready to shimmy away the night in the tasseled slit dress.

Jasmin Bhasin has starred in many music videos, her latest being – a music video for the song ‘2 Phone’ by Neha Kakkar along with her beau Aly Goni.

Her latest song Peene Lage Ho with Rohanpreet Singh was released today.

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint she was a popular contestant and often in the news. She was entertaining one and her fashion wadrobe during her stay in the house was commendable.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin shines in shimmery yellow high slit dress below: