- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her traditional ethnic look in style

Jasmin Bhasin shared a video to exhibit her fashion closet to fans

By Pooja Tiwari
Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her traditional ethnic look in style
Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her traditional ethnic look in style
- Advertisement -

Beauty Jasmin Bhasin shared a video to exhibit her fashion closet to fans. At first, we could see the star slaying a navy blue silk saree teamed with a sleeveless blue embellished blouse and smokey makeup do.

In the next swap, the actress stunned all with her ethnic and unique embellished sharara suit clubbed with jhumkas and a pigtail. Lastly, the actress got us swooned with her pink embellished lehenga look with minimal makeup and loose wavy hair.

On the other hand, she is currently busy with her upcoming movie Honeymoon. Jasmin is looking forward to marking her film debut with a Punjabi movie opposite Gippy Grewal.

- Advertisement -

Check out the video below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSubhash Ghai, Amjad Ali Khan, Hema Malini pay tribute to Birju Maharaj
Next articlePixel 6 and 6 Pro starts receiving January update
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,732FollowersFollow
58,644FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US