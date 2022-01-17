Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her traditional ethnic look in style

- Advertisement -

Beauty Jasmin Bhasin shared a video to exhibit her fashion closet to fans. At first, we could see the star slaying a navy blue silk saree teamed with a sleeveless blue embellished blouse and smokey makeup do.

In the next swap, the actress stunned all with her ethnic and unique embellished sharara suit clubbed with jhumkas and a pigtail. Lastly, the actress got us swooned with her pink embellished lehenga look with minimal makeup and loose wavy hair.

On the other hand, she is currently busy with her upcoming movie Honeymoon. Jasmin is looking forward to marking her film debut with a Punjabi movie opposite Gippy Grewal.

Check out the video below.