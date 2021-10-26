Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin twinning in blue jumpsuits with Faisal Shaikh

Recently Jasmin Bhasin appeared on Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show. She appeared with Aly Goni on the sets and looked quite cheerful and also shared pictures with Faisal Shaikh

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jasmin Bhasin twinning in blue jumpsuits with Faisal Shaikh
Jasmin Bhasin twinning in blue jumpsuits with Faisal Shaikh
- Advertisement -

Jasmin Bhasin is currently enjoying her best phase of life since Bigg Boss 14. She has appeared in many music videos and almost all of them are superhit.

Recently Jasmin Bhasin appeared on Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show. She appeared with Aly Goni on the sets and looked quite cheerful. The name of the show is “Indian Game Show”

- Advertisement -

Jasmin shared few pictures from the sets and captioned, “Something exciting coming up soon 😋 #faisusquad”.

In the pictures, Jasmin and Faisal are twinning in blue jumpsuits and posing for the camera. From the caption it says something exciting coming up either the game show or we can expect a music video with them. They look adorable.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin twinning in blue jumpsuits with Faisal Shaikh below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrendan ‘George of the Jungle’ Fraser to play Firefly in Batgirl
Next articleAfter leaving Scotland in a spin, Afghanistan want to demolish Pakistan
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,033FansLike
44,963FollowersFollow
6,366FollowersFollow
57,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US