Jasmin Bhasin is currently enjoying her best phase of life since Bigg Boss 14. She has appeared in many music videos and almost all of them are superhit.

Recently Jasmin Bhasin appeared on Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show. She appeared with Aly Goni on the sets and looked quite cheerful. The name of the show is “Indian Game Show”

Jasmin shared few pictures from the sets and captioned, “Something exciting coming up soon 😋 #faisusquad”.

In the pictures, Jasmin and Faisal are twinning in blue jumpsuits and posing for the camera. From the caption it says something exciting coming up either the game show or we can expect a music video with them. They look adorable.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin twinning in blue jumpsuits with Faisal Shaikh below: