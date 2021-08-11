Jennifer Winget flaunts her bold new Cherry Red hair colour transformation

- Advertisement -

India has been in lockdown for over than 500 days now. And, like us, celebrities too faced an unprecedented lull in their lives. To top that, restricted access to their favourite salons and trusted stylists meant irregular grooming and no new looks to uplift their mood.

However, that didn’t seem to stop actress Jennifer Winget, who today unveiled how she went about giving herself a colour transformation at home. Her bold new look in BBLUNT Salon Secret’s Cherry Red is undoubtedly beautiful and fun, but also currently breaking the internet.

On 11th of August, she took to Instagram and dropped a new video where she is seen colouring her hair with BBLUNT Salon Secret’s at-home hair colour by herself. She shared, “The wait is finally over! Over-the-moon excited about revealing my BIGGEST, and best-kept secret with @bbluntindia Introducing the All-New Salon Secret High Shine Crème Hair Colour in Cherry Red!

The lockdown had us feeling a barrage of emotions – bored, languishing, caught in limbo, in a lull and at a standstill. But now that the dust has settled, we all need that boost of confidence, a boost of colour, a boost of shine. There’s no better time to make a comeback with the boldest Red in the Salon Secret range yet! It’s time to #RETURNWITHRED.”

The actress is known for her versatility, playing coy to bold characters in TV shows ranging from Dil Mil Gaye and Saraswati Chandra to Beyhadh, Bepannah and the latest OTT show, Code M. Just like the rest of us, she too dealt with feelings of languishing and boredom in lockdown, and didn’t shy away from admitting and sharing this on her Instagram.

From meditating to napping, binge watching to even lazing about, she tried it all. To break the monotony further, she decided to finally give herself a hair colour transformation with the boldest shade in the BBLUNT Salon Secret at-home hair colour range, their latest fashion shade, Cherry Red. Jennifer posted a video today revealing her best-kept secret of colouring her hair at home, all by herself and confesses that, this is her way of making a comeback as the lockdown lifts.

The result is rich, vibrant and shiny Cherry Red hair – a boost of bold, a boost of confidence, of colour and shine. The video concludes with Jennifer encouraging everyone to make their #ReturnWithRed

It is evident that Jennifer is signed on as the face of BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Crème Hair Colour. She also features on the pack of the brand’s newest launch, Cherry Red.

Jennifer dedicated the video to her fans, sharing, “When you think of BBLUNT, you think of trend setting styles, a legacy of 25+ years working with Indian hair on their salon floors, on film sets and on the runway, and then of course, an entire range backed by expertise. How can one NOT be thrilled to be part of the BBLUNT family!? And to be the face their all-new fashion shade, Cherry Red; I am over-the-moon excited! This colour transformation is my way of beating the boredom that came with the lockdown and I can’t believe I did it all by myself. It is a proud accomplishment, indeed. I love colouring my hair, but always feared the damage, but with experts on your side, damage is no longer a concern. I am thoroughly loving the vibrant colour and I am definitely basking in the shine. I strongly encourage everyone to express themselves through their hair – Go bold, Go Cherry!”

Check out the video below: