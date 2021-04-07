Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Jennifer Winget sets the temperature on fire in Monokini look

Jennifer Winget shared the sunset pictures in a monokini look.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jennifer Winget recently shared her latest photoshoot pictures on her Instagram. We all know, every time Jennifer shares her pictures on social media, it’s FIRE.

In this pictures, Jennifer donned a white swimwear and paired it up with a multi-coloured shrug. The actress glammed her outfit with huge earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. 

She shared scintillating pictures wherein she was seen flaunting her sexy back. Her ultra-glamorous pictures have left fans gasping for breath.

Check out Jennifer Winget’s Monokini look below:
