Jennifer Winget shares her monochrome photoshoot pictures with lovely captions

Advertisement

Jennifer Winget seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. The actor has been treating fans with her throwback post where she can be seen trying to show off her glamourous avatar.

Beyhadh 2 actress has always been a favourite when it comes to television shows and while we cannot get enough of the diva, it looks like the wait to see her back on the screens has begun once again.

Also Read: Video: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang dances on ‘GARMI’ song

Advertisement

Jennifer recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram in a monochrome style and all the photos have lovely captions. Jennifer can be seen giving an intense look as she poses in a white dreamy gown and a white kurta and a sheer embroidered skirt.

Jennifer Winget was last seen in the web series, Code M. The series also starred Tanuj Virwani, in lead roles. The series was lauded by fans and viewers and was released on Zee5 and Alt Balaji.

Advertisement

Check out Jennifer Winget’s monochrome photoshoot below:

Jennifer Winget is seen wearing a white dreamy gown and captioned, “Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, make up and end up looking like this! quarantining #throwbackthursday #shootdiaries”

Advertisement

In the next picture she captioned as, “Life is an adventure; Only these days the adventure’s at home and Darlings, trust me I’m a nightmare, only dressed as a daydream.”. In this picture she is seen posing like a pro in the white dreamy gown

She captioned, “They said, “Go Big or Go Home!” So I am currently doing both. Ever tried doing household chores in a gown? Well, here’s your chance. God knows, we have the time! quarantininglikeapro #shootdiaries”

In this picture, Jennifer is seen wearing a white kurta and a sheer embroidered skirt. She captioned the picture as, “And then there are days when you wake up like this!

Today is officially under construction. #quaranshining”

Jennifer captioned the next picture as, “Oh Hey There! I got nothing…Just chilling on top of a tree for no rhyme nor reason! wingitwithwinget #quarantineandchill”

In the last picture, Jennifer captioned as, “Confidence level: Picture with no filter. Also a picture so true, you can’t believe it’s you!qurantiming”