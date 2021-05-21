Jiya Shankar: Fashion is the armour to survive the reality

Adv.

Sony SAB’s show ‘Kaatelal & Sons’, is a story of two sisters on the journey of enduring their dreams continues to entertain the audiences with its motivating and engaging story line. Jiya Shankar who essays the role of dabangg Susheela is winning the hearts of the viewers with her powerful performance and unique style.

Jiya Shankar in a candid conversation revealed that she is a fashion enthusiast and loves to keep herself updated about the latest fashion trends. Susheela aka Jiya Shankar shared her love for fashion, the trends she swears by and how she keeps herself on top of her fashion game.

Speaking about her love for fashion Jiya Shankar said, “I have a been fashion enthusiast since I was in school. I believe fashion is the armour to survive the reality of everyday life. Since I was young, I used to always prefer style over fashion as I believe feeling comfortable in your own skin is very important to carry anything well. I remember I used to own this dress which was given to me by my mother it holds a very exceptional place in my heart as she especially stitched it for me.”

Elaborating the conversation she said, “In the past, there have been many trends that I have followed. From hoops to chokers, skater skirts, and many more. Even my profession as an artist demands the know-how of the ongoing fashion trends because whenever we attend any events, it is imperative for an artist to know what they would like to wear and what their fans would also like them to carry.”

She further adds, “If we are talking about fashion not talking about Sonam Kapoor it would be a crime she is the one who changed the meaning for fashion for all the girls out there.”

Adds Jiya, “I always keep a track on all the latest fashion trends in India and around the globe. It is like my daily ritual to read online fashion magazines. Keeping in touch with my love for fashion is a stress buster for me. I might not like all the trends which are making headlines but I still I read about them to keep myself informed.”

“Fashion is a form of expression and I would always continue to express myself through my own fashion statement. In future I wish to start my own fashion label and pursue this passion of mine more diligently,” concludes Jiya.