scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra’s birthday kiss to his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash can be seen cutting a cake

By Pooja Tiwari
Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash has turn a year older today. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actress. The actress, who turns 29 years old, is Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen cutting a cake as paps take her pictures. In one of the pictures, Karan can be seen holding Tejasswi’s hands. In another click, he kisses Tejasswi on her cheeks. Needless to say, these pictures are aww-dorable and are winning everyone’s hearts.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon.

tejasswi birthday 4
tejasswi birthday 6
tejasswi birthday 7
