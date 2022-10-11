scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra gets a birthday kiss from Tejasswi Prakash; TejRan fans are melting

Karan Kundrra turne 38 today. Karan and Tejasswi were spotted twinning in smart black formals

By Pooja Tiwari
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra turne 38 today. Karan and Tejasswi were spotted twinning in smart black formals. Tejasswi plants a kiss on his cheek and the sweet moment was captured by the paps.

Karan and Tejasswi, who fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 15, are seen posing for paps. The two look lovely together. The birthday decor was fab and all glittery.

Both of them were spotted twinning in black and they looked dapper. Tejasswi wore a black bodycon dress while Karan donned a black t-shirt and a pair of pants. He wore a jacket to complete his look.

