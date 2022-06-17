Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their stylish looks

- Advertisement -

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became winners of Super Stylish TV Couple at the first-ever award show. Karan and Tejasswi, they looked extremely good together last night.

Karan suited up and looked a perfect handsome hunk, Tejasswi rocked the chique look in red pretty dress like never before, her hairdo made her look extremely pretty.

Needless to say, these pictures are aww-dorable and are winning everyone’s hearts. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Check out the photos below.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

