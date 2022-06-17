Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their stylish looks

- Advertisement -
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became winners of Super Stylish TV Couple at the first-ever award show. Karan and Tejasswi, they looked extremely good together last night.
Karan suited up and looked a perfect handsome hunk, Tejasswi rocked the chique look in red pretty dress like never before, her hairdo made her look extremely pretty.
Needless to say, these pictures are aww-dorable and are winning everyone’s hearts. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon.
Check out the photos below.
