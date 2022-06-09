- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 most popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is fans’ favorite. People often want to see both of them together. Karan and Tejasswi are often seen sharing their pictures on social media.

Each and every time Karan and Tejasswi share special photodump, netizens melt in awe and get some amazing ‘couple goals’ for real. Well, right now, we are loving their latest set of snaps on social media and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Karan shared romantic bike ride pictures with his princess Tejasswi and captioned, “poori tedhi hai.. par princess meri hai 😉 📸:”

Karan is seen wearing a green jacket while Tejasswi looks pretty like a doll in stunning dress.

Check out Karan Kundrra takes his princess Tejasswi Prakash for a romantic bike ride below: