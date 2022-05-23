- Advertisement -

Karan Kundrra has been unveiled in several fascinating ways on Bigg Boss 15. He is one of the most fashionable hottest guy on Indian Television right now.

While Delhi boys think it’s hard to beat them in the game of fashion, Punjabi boys Jassie Gill and Karan Kundrra gave the Delhi hunks some serious competition on the final day of Delhi Times Fashion Week.

Popular singer Gill and Indian television’s blue-eyed boy, Karan Kundrra set the ramp of fire on Day 3 of the fashion extravaganza with their showstopper act.

Both the boys suited up and their jackets were embellished in true desi style. And a bow-tie was enough to finish off the look.

Check out Karan Kundrra rock the ramp in dapper black suit at Delhi Fashion Week below: