Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their twinning outfits on their first holi together

Tejasswi Prakash has sent her fans into overdrive as she shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra from their Holi celebrations

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their twinning outfits on their first holi together pic courtesy twitter
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their twinning outfits on their first holi together pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash has sent her fans into overdrive as she shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra from their Holi celebrations, and added the hashtag ‘TejRan.’ Tejasswi and Karan are fondly called TejRan by their fans. Tejasswi posted an adorable pic with Karan, wherein their faces are covered in gulaal.

Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Making their grand entry together, Karan and Tejasswi stepped out of their ride twinning in black and white ensembles.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their way to Ankita Lokhande’s star-studded Holi party on Friday. Celebrating their first together as a couple.

Karan Kundrra shared holi pictures and captioned, “yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!!”. This is so romantic.

One fan wrote, “this is my new fav tejran pic i need it tattooed on my forehead rn #TejRan

Another fan wrote, “Aaawwweei Dis Beautiful pics of Babies 😘😘❤❤😍😍🧿🧿 Frst Holi of dem God Blessed u Alwys Sunny n Ladooo U both r such an amazing persons love u to the core of my Heart😭😭😘😘❤❤😍😍🧿🧿🥰🥰 TOUCHWOOD #TejRan  #NishTejRan”

Check out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunting their twinning outfits on their first holi together below:

TejRan Holi
