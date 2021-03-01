ADVERTISEMENT
Karishma Tanna goes grunge, for March

Actress Karishma Tanna has shared stunning photos sporting a white shirt dress... check out

By Glamsham Bureau
Karishma Tanna goes grunge for March
Karishma Tanna goes grunge for March
Mumbai, March 1: Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a stunning photo set on social media sporting a white shirt dress.

The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the first image, she is seen holding her dog and standing on the bed. She captioned it, “I feel complete with this brat @koko_tanna”.

The second picture has her jumping on the bed. “And we jump,” she wrote.

In the third picture, the actress is seen playing with her hair.

“Hello March… Let me look grungy” Karishma wrote.

Karishma was recently seen in the soy drama “Lahore Confidential”.

LATEST UPDATES

