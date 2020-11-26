Advtg.
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Karishma Tanna stuns in a red Shantanu Nikhil gown for an event! From her Instagram profile, Karishma is attending an event in Goa.

By Glamsham Editorial
Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown
Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown
Advtg.

Actress Karishma Tanna stuns in a red Shantanu Nikhil gown for an event! From her Instagram profile, Karishma is attending an event in Goa.

She stunned in a red Shantanu and Nikhil gown accented with a gold belt which was completed with a matching red cape around her shoulders.

Karishma Tanna, who gained popularity from shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, is currently taking the internet by storm with her gorgeous pictures.

Check out the Karishma Tanna’s photos below:

Advtg.
Previous articleBowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal by ICC
Next articleMichael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Related Articles

News

'Indian Idol 12': Yuvraj Medhe from being a sweeper on set to contestant

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) A video of Yuvraj Medhe giving an audition on Indian Idol 12 has gone viral, not only...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Has telly bahu Rubina Dilaik lost the plot?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik is one of the famous bahus of the small screen, but her journey in the Bigg Boss house is not...
Read more
News

Adaa Khan on 'Bigg Boss 14': You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house this season."This season, the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown 1

Kohli probably the best one-day player of all time: Finch

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Ahead of the three-match ODI series which begins Friday at the SCG, Australia captain Aaron Finch has lavished rich praise...
Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown 2

Priyanka Chopra: My upbringing an amalgamation of two Indias, traditional and...

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown 3

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling...

Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal by ICC

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks