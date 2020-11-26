Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Advtg.
Actress Karishma Tanna stuns in a red Shantanu Nikhil gown for an event! From her Instagram profile, Karishma is attending an event in Goa.
She stunned in a red Shantanu and Nikhil gown accented with a gold belt which was completed with a matching red cape around her shoulders.
Karishma Tanna, who gained popularity from shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, is currently taking the internet by storm with her gorgeous pictures.
Check out the Karishma Tanna’s photos below:
