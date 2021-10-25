Karwa Chauth 2021: Rahul Vaidya to Rubina Dilaik celebs celebrate their Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu women from the North Indian Subcontinent on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika. On Karwa Chauth, married women, especially in North India, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.
Our favourite celebrities also celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm and treats their fans with amazing moments from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. This year too, celebrities from the Television industry shared a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebrations with their fans.
Disha Parmar is celebrating her first Karva Chauth with her husband Rahul Vaidya. She took to Instagram to share several images of her look
Disha’s husband Rahul also shared several images with her hubby on his Instagram page. The singer wore a gold chikan embroidered bandhgala kurta with white pyjamas and tan leather shoes.
As for Disha, the star chose a dual-toned gold and red embroidered saree with a matching blouse featuring frilled sleeves.
‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, shared pictures from her celebration and wrote, “Karwachauth”.