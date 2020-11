Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes flaunts her beach wear in style

Advtg.

Erica Fernandes dashed off to Dubai for a much deserved break after her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off air. She played the role of Prerna Sharma. Her chemistry with Parth Samthaan was loved by the audience.

The actress has been sharing gorgeous snaps of herself, and now, she served her fans with a sizzling picture. She took to her Instagram account and dropped a sexy photo donning a multi-colour monokini.

She captioned it as, “She flies with her own brave wings.” She is totally killing it in her beach wear style.

Advtg.

Erica Fernandes looks vibrant in this marigold outfit. Her hair curls and chunky necklace are on point.

Check out Erica Fernandes Dubai vacation pictures below: