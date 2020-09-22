Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan takes a break and jets off to Goa for vacation

Parth Samthaan has jetted off to Goa after wrapping up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The actor has taken a trip to the much-loved tourist state for a relaxing holiday after concluding his shoots for KZK. While Parth has been away from social media for quite some time, yesterday, the actor shared a story on his Instagram handle. 

He gave a glimpse of his vacay, wherein he is seen enjoying amidst nature and its beauty. In a small clip, Parth is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a cap on his head and looks handsome as ever. He is seen posing for the camera whilst surrounded by trees, the view is absolutely scenic. 

Well, Parth’s decision to take a holiday seems to be a smart move, as the actor is all set to begin shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s web show next month (October). So, this holiday is a much-needed break for Parth. 

Check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post below:

