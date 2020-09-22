Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes flaunts her white shimmery saree

Erica Fernandes recently shared a image in which she is looking fabulaous. In this photo she is looking very pretty in shimmery saree

By Glamsham Editorial
Erica Fernandes is enjoying the attention she is receiving for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Her co-actor from the show Parth Samthaan share sizzling chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She is a truly a style icon for the youngsters. Erica Fernandes is the ultimate beauty queen. The actress often keeps sharing fashion, beauty, and styling tips with fans on social media. 

Erica Fernandes recently shared a image in which she is looking fabulaous. In this photo she is looking very pretty in shimmery saree, and she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Erica is seen draped in a silver shimmery saree with a matching blouse and minimal makeup. With hair neatly pinned, she has accessorized her look with bangles and long earrings.

Check out the photo below.

