Rubina Dilaik’s funky look in pink outfit

Rubina Dilaik is having her best times with her rampant participation in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik's funky look in pink outfit pic courtesy twitter
Rubina Dilaik is having her best times with her rampant participation in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Signing up for all unbelievable stunts in the show back-to-back isn’t any less.

Rubina shared series of pictures in which she is seen wearing funky and yet comfy outfit. She captioned, “Life is too short to wear boring clothes”.

She is seen wearing a pink oversized jacket and skirt paired light blue sneakers. She is also seen flaunting her white sunglasses. We are totally drooling over Rubina’s funky yet comfy look. She is also seen flaunting her beautiful scars.

Her friend Nikki Tamboli commented on her post saying, “Love the scar’s
Win it girlllll🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

Earlier than this, the actress was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, she even bagged the crown for Bigg Boss 14. The actress has also worked in several shows and is currently immense praise for her latest work with Rajpal Yadav in Ardh.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s funky look in pink outfit below:

