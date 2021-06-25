Kishwer Merchantt shares baby shower photo

Adv.

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt took to social media on Friday to share a photograph from her baby shower. “Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT @suyyashrai Hi papa to be,” Kishwer wrote, along with a picture she posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Kishwer, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, sits with a soft toy on her lap with Suyyash standing behind.

Mom-to-be Kishwer dazzles in a pink lehenga with silver work. Her accessories include a pair of matching jhumkas and a maangtika along with wedding chooda. Dad-to-be Suyyash chose a sky-blue kurta.

Adv.

The actress had earlier shared photographs of her customised mehndi design for the baby shower. The design features a pregnant woman with the words ‘mom-to-be’ and ‘baby shower’ written with mehndi on her palm.

Kishwer announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing a photograph together with husband Suyyash, the actress wrote: “We are Pregnant @suyyashrai.”