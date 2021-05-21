Mahek Chahal’s mantra: Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be

Adv.

Actress Mahekk Chahal, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in Cape Town, had some instant pop philosophy to spare in Friday’s Instagram post.

“Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be,” Mahekk wrote along with a picture where she is dressed in an all-black playsuit. She completes her look with hot-pink lipstick and a ponytail.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” is hosted by Rohit Shetty and shooting of this season began earlier this month. The show will be aired in the last week of June.

Adv.

Others who will be seen in the reality show this season include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.