Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana and other celebs flaunt their Silver jewellery

The metal is quite affordable as compared to others. If you’re looking for some inspiration to style this silver, then check out these stars and how they accessorise.

Today silver jewellery is making a mark in the market. Apart from standard gold and platinum jewellery, statement silver jewellery is also in demand.

Mahira Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Sonakshi Sinha looks so beautiful in Silver jewellery. Check out the photos below.

Mahira Sharma killer look

Himanshi Khurana silver jewelery on point

We see the television beauty dressed in a stunning black net skirt with a sexy black crop top. Her silver jewellery is adding more glamour to her look and the hairdo is to die for.

Mouni Roy look was rounded with winged eye liner, wavy hair and pair of statement jumkhas from minerali stores .

Sonakshi Sinha looked ravishing in purple outfit. A silk sharara suit that featured intricate embroidery and was teamed with a matching dupatta, you can sure take fashion inspiration from the actor’s festive look.