Mahira Sharma will make you drool in neon outfit

Mahira Sharma to stay ahead of everyone else when it comes to embracing the latest trends.

When it comes to bright colors, neon green tops the list. Mahira Sharma is giving a playful vibe in this outfit. She is wearing a neon green two-piece set.

Recently Mahira Sharma took to her Instagram to treat her fans to the newly released poster of her upcoming music video with rumoured beau Paras Chhabra. The couple has been creating a buzz in the television industry after their chemistry in a reality show that aired on Colors TV and also featured in a music video together.

