Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill Or Rashami Desai- Whose Kashmiri look did you like the most?

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai one of the popular faces of Indian TV industry. The three always amazed us with their amazing style and fashion sense.
Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai have totally aced the Kashmiri look. They are totally killing in Kashmiri look. Look out for these cuties pictures below:
Mahira Sharma also looked beautiful in the maroon colour Kashmiri dress.
Shehnaaz Gill has also shared some pictures of herself in gorgeous Kashmiri outfit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashami Desai has shared some beautiful pictures of herself in Himachali outfit.
ADVERTISEMENT