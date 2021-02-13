ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria and his various moods

Vijayendra Kumeria is popular amongst his fans not just for his brilliant performance in shows like "Udaan", "Shashtri Sisters" and "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel"

By Glamsham Editorial
Ahmedabad-boy Vijayendra Kumeria is popular amongst his fans not just for his brilliant performance in shows like “Udaan”, “Shashtri Sisters” and “Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel”, but also for his rugged looks. There is something about his stubble that is always easy on the eyes

Posing in a grey sweatshirt, and jeans, the actor was clicked flaunting his varied moods. While he is seen reading a book in one, in another we can see him standing against a closet and smiling for the camera.

The actor keeps treating his fans with his pics on his Instagram handle. From posing in the swimming pool, to chilling at home or working out at the gym, though he keeps his fans updated, his captions are simple yet unique.

On the work front, Vijayendra will soon be seen in a new show titled “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”. It will air on Star Plus. His sex appeal lies in his eyes and smile. Don’t you agree?

