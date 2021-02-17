Sharad Malhotra enjoying their Dubai vacation with Wife Ripci Bhatia

ADVERTISEMENT
Sharad Malhotra has taken a trip to Dubai with wife Ripci Bhatia.
He recently wrapped up shooting of Naagin 5 and is now on a well-deserved break.He shared photos from his Dubai vacation along with his beautiful wife Ripci Bhatia.
He shared lovely picture of Valentines Day 2021 and captioned, “’I’m much more “Me” when I’m with “You” …. @ripci.bhatia”
Sharad and Ripci tied the knot in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sharad Malhotra, whose Instagram follower count touched one million recently, says credit belongs to his fans rather than himself.
Check out the photos below:
ADVERTISEMENT