Sharad Malhotra enjoying their Dubai vacation with Wife Ripci Bhatia

Sharad Malhotra enjoying his Dubai vacation with Wife Ripci Bhatia

Sharad Malhotra has taken a trip to Dubai with wife Ripci Bhatia.

By Glamsham Editorial
He recently wrapped up shooting of Naagin 5 and is now on a well-deserved break.He shared photos from his Dubai vacation along with his beautiful wife Ripci Bhatia.

He shared lovely picture of Valentines Day 2021 and captioned, “’I’m much more “Me” when I’m with “You” …. @ripci.bhatia”

Sharad and Ripci tied the knot in 2019.

 Sharad Malhotra, whose Instagram follower count touched one million recently, says credit belongs to his fans rather than himself.

Check out the photos below:

