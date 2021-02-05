ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna slaying in printed saree with Wing Ruffle Blouse

Surbhi Chandna knows very well how to wear a sari stylishly.

By Glamsham Editorial
Surbhi Chandna give major fashion goals
Surbhi Chandna creates havoc in every photo of her. She looks amazing in a saree. Her look in this photo is very different from other photos. Surbhi Chandna knows very well how to wear a sarrr stylishly.

Today she shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she wore a printed saree with wing Ruffle Blouse and simple Jhumkies. She completed her looks with minimal makeup.

She captioned, “Those Missing BANI Sharmas Sarees 🦓 Printed Saree with Wing Ruffle Blouse and Simple Jhumkies ♥️ Some Looks that I haven’t posted i will be posting So bear with me for the next couple of days #naagin5 #banisharma #banisharmasarees #swipeleft

Check out the photos below:

