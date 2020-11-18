Advtg.
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara

Surbhi Chandna shared stunning pictures from bigg Boss 14 weekend ka Vaar look on her Instagram and captioned, “Dressed in this Stunner for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Waar #swipeleft”

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara
Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara
Advtg.

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share her fresh look from Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Surbhi entered the BB 14 stage to celebrate the festival with Salman Khan.

She is currently seen as Adi Naagin in Naagin 5 and totally killing her naagin avatar.

Surbhi Chandna shared stunning pictures from bigg Boss 14 weekend ka Vaar look on her Instagram and captioned, “Dressed in this Stunner for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Waar #swipeleft”

Surbhi looks no less in an ivory gold outfit. She also puts on a pretty floral tiara on her head that perfectly matches her attire. 

Advtg.

The supernatural drama has never failed to grab a solid viewer base right from the first season and continues to fare well at the TRP charts. Right now, everyone is watching season 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, and others in the lead roles. 

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara below:

Advtg.
Previous articleTara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives
Next articleSeriously Red: Rose Byrne all set to produce and feature in upcoming musical dramedy

Related Articles

News

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion views

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Mahira Sharma, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, is on cloud nine as her music video, Lehanga, has received one billion...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya get into an insightful discussion about their views on marriage

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip available on Voot, we witness a frank discussion between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya, who present their opposing views on the vitality of marriage.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan says ‘Circus ka Joker’ to Nikki Tamboli, she fights back and says ‘Victim card karo’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the upcoming promo from Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan is seen doing Nikki Tamboli’s duty and is upset with her because she is not doing her work on time.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 1

Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo...
Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 2

With Pat Cummins's tips, pace sensation Nagarkoti wiser post-IPL

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 3

Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 4

Sedition case: Mumbai Police again summons Kangana, sister

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 5

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion...

Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara 6

Ayushmann's birthday wish for Aparshakti is all about nostalgia

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks