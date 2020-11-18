Advtg.

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share her fresh look from Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Surbhi entered the BB 14 stage to celebrate the festival with Salman Khan.

She is currently seen as Adi Naagin in Naagin 5 and totally killing her naagin avatar.

Surbhi Chandna shared stunning pictures from bigg Boss 14 weekend ka Vaar look on her Instagram and captioned, “Dressed in this Stunner for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Waar #swipeleft”

Surbhi looks no less in an ivory gold outfit. She also puts on a pretty floral tiara on her head that perfectly matches her attire.

The supernatural drama has never failed to grab a solid viewer base right from the first season and continues to fare well at the TRP charts. Right now, everyone is watching season 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, and others in the lead roles.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara below: